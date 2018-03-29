Home > Lifestyle > Events >

TV Africa name judges for first ever dance reality show


Bumper To Bumper Terry Bright Fosu, Adjetey Sowah, others named as judges for reality dance show

Terry Bright Fosu who will be playing a key role on the show as a permanent judge and as such he will be offering constructive criticisms to the contestants to shape their careers.

  • Published:
TV Africa name judges for first ever dance reality show play

TV Africa name judges for first ever dance reality show
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

TV Africa' first-ever dance reality show, Bumper To Bumper has named renowned dance lecturer Terry Bright Fosu and famed dancer Adjetey Sowah as lead and supporting judges respectively.

Terry Bright Fosu who will be playing a key role on the show as a permanent judge and as such he will be offering constructive criticisms to the contestants to shape their careers.

Terry with his several years of experience and immense contribution to the development indigenous Ghanaian dance makes him the preferred choice as lead judge for Bumper to Bumper. 

According to him his one of his greatest passion to train dancers who will impact arts and society positively. He also mentions that the thought of TV Africa bringing people together to dance and show their skills on Bumper To Bumper is a great fantastic idea and he is excited to be part of it.

Paa Kwesi Ackom, executive producer of the show in an interview stated that  Bumper To Bumper is TV Africa's initiative to empower the youth.

10 qualify for TV Africa 'Bumper to Bumper' talent show play

10 qualify for TV Africa 'Bumper to Bumper' talent show

 

READ MORE: 10 qualify for TV Africa 'Bumper to Bumper' talent show

About The Judges 

Terry Bright Fosu is currently an Assistant Lecturer at the University of Ghana, School of Performing Arts, and Department of Dance Studies

He has sat as a judge on similar shows including Dance Fever, Boogie Down, Street Dance, Talented Kids and Amazing Child. He has also choreographed and directed dances and plays for several pageants like Miss World Exquisite, Male Model Africa, Miss Legon, Miss Ghana and Miss Ghana/ Lebanon.

Terry will be supported on the judge's panel by Adjetey Sowah who rose to fame in the late 90's as one of Ghana's finest dancers.

Adjetey's appearance on Bumper to Bumper will serve a great inspiration, considering the vast experience the multiple award-winning dancers brings to the game. He has trained and served as an icon to a lot of Ghanaian dancers.

The two judges will be ably assisted by a guest judge every week of the show.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Kwahu Easter: All set for Kwahu Paragliding Festival Kwahu Easter All set for Kwahu Paragliding Festival
Music, Magic and Comedy: Get ready to be blown away...MMC Live 2018 is here Music, Magic and Comedy Get ready to be blown away...MMC Live 2018 is here
Photos: Gifty Anti, Stonebwoy,Nana Ama Mcbrown and many more at Kafui Danku’s book launch Photos Gifty Anti, Stonebwoy,Nana Ama Mcbrown and many more at Kafui Danku’s book launch
Bumper to Bumper: 10 qualify for TV Africa 'Bumper to Bumper' talent show Bumper to Bumper 10 qualify for TV Africa 'Bumper to Bumper' talent show
Photos: Mayorkun, KiDi, others thrill fans at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert Photos Mayorkun, KiDi, others thrill fans at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert
Photos: Nana Appiah Mensah kicks off NAM Mission nationwide tour Photos Nana Appiah Mensah kicks off NAM Mission nationwide tour

Recommended Videos

Highlight: Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper West Highlight Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper West
Pulse Events: Performance At The BBW Affair Pulse Events Performance At The BBW Affair
Fashion: Highlights from the 1st edition of BBW Affair Fashion Highlights from the 1st edition of BBW Affair



Top Articles

1 Kwahu Easter All set for Kwahu Paragliding Festivalbullet
2 Photos Gifty Anti, Stonebwoy,Nana Ama Mcbrown and many more at Kafui...bullet
3 Music, Magic and Comedy Get ready to be blown away...MMC Live 2018...bullet
4 Review of ‘Love Is Politics’ 2 Idiots flip the scripts with Val’s...bullet
5 Bumper To Bumper Terry Bright Fosu, Adjetey Sowah, others named...bullet
6 Watch Video Ebony performs her gospel song ”Aseda” at West...bullet
7 Lifestyle The African Heritage Outlet and Online Mall...bullet
8 Photos Samsung, Ecobank launch Galaxy Note 8 in Ghanabullet
9 Review Of ‘The Ladder’ A rib-cracking stage-play...bullet
10 #APieceOfGhana Guinness gives Ghanaians chance to win...bullet

Related Articles

Bumper to Bumper 10 qualify for TV Africa 'Bumper to Bumper' talent show
Crazy dance Mad rush for TV Africa's 'Bumper to Bumper' audition
Kwahu Easter All set for Kwahu Paragliding Festival
Music, Magic and Comedy Get ready to be blown away...MMC Live 2018 is here
Photos Gifty Anti, Stonebwoy,Nana Ama Mcbrown and many more at Kafui Danku’s book launch
Photos Mayorkun, KiDi, others thrill fans at WatsUp TV 66th Legon Hall Week Concert
Photos Nana Appiah Mensah kicks off NAM Mission nationwide tour

Top Videos

1 Fashion Highlights from the 1st edition of BBW Affairbullet
2 Pulse Events Bukom Banku Performs at S Concert - Pulse Eventsbullet
3 Highlight Bisa Kdei headlines Afro Festival in New Jerseybullet
4 S Concert Fancy Gadam showcases his culture at S Concert - Pulse...bullet
5 Pulse Events Shatta Wale and the SM militants at the S Concert -...bullet
6 Highlight Djimba World Music Festival rocks Upper Westbullet
7 Pulse Events Kwami Eugene's Performance at the S-concert -...bullet
8 Pulse Events Stonebwoy's Performance at the S-concert -...bullet

Events

An official of the National Gaming Commission tries to contact a qualifier by phone during the draw.
Photos 30 Accra shoppers qualify for big finals of Malls’ Travel Trivia
Poly graduate wins Guinness land at Appolonia city
Photos Poly graduate wins Guinness land at Appolonia city
Bisa Kdei becomes first celebrity to cover WatsUp Magazine
Photos Bisa Kdei becomes first celebrity to cover WatsUp Magazine
D-Nyce Productions' Mixed Martial Arts event scheduled for March 17
Martial Arts D-Nyce Productions' Mixed Martial Arts event scheduled for March 17