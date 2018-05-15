Vodafone launches 10th anniversary logo competition

news

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, Vodafone Ghana has launched an Anniversary logo competition to symbolise its relevance and achievements since 2008.

The logo competition, launched by Chief Executive Yolanda Cuba and Gayheart Mensah, Director of External Affairs, went viral on social media, calling on the general public to submit logo designs via the email 10years@Vodafone.com, before May 28.

The ultimate winner of the competition will walk away with a cash prize of Ghc 10,000, whilst the second and third winners walk away with consolation prizes. Speaking on the competition, Yolanda Cuba said,

“It’s been 10 years since we came onto the Ghanaian market and we are excited to celebrate this journey with Ghanaians. We are immensely grateful to our customers and all stakeholders who have journeyed with us. To kick-start the celebrations, we are inviting the public to express how Vodafone’s ten years means to the Ghanaian people. We are looking for that one person who can represent the uniqueness of Vodafone in the most creative and fascinating way.”

She added that the competition is open to everyone and encouraged Ghanaians to participate by sending their designed logos to the designated email before the deadline.

Vodafone Ghana has already launched a number of customer reward campaigns as part of its 10 anniversary.

These include Ahotor Offer, a Vodafone Cash offer which allows customers to send unlimited transactions at Ghc 3 per month; and Pay Day, a consumer promotion which is rewarding customers with cash prizes hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and grand prize of Ghc 200,000 for the ultimate winner.