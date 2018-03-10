Vodafone marks international women’s week with ‘Connected She Can’

news

Vodafone Ghana has marked the International Women’s week, under the name ‘Connected She Can’, with a call on women not to limit themselves in taking up challenging roles in the society.

The International women’s Day is marked on March 8, each year to commemorate the movement for women’s rights.

The event, which was held in Accra, brought together some female staff of the company and other women in society.

Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba tasked the ladies to dream big, work hard and take up roles that will move them from their comfort zones.

“You should be known for a particular thing, example as a marketer, or HR executive. So, if you love what you are doing now, then stay with it and groom yourself to make that mark,” she stated.

Human Resource Director of Vodafone, Ashiokai Akrong who was the facilitator of the programme, also charged the women to strive to make an impact on the bigger world. She further outlined some of the initiatives they have taken to deal with women’s issues such as maternity leave within the company.

“Women’s issues are an integral part of what we do on the global platform that we have. So, every year, Vodafone dedicates a whole week to celebrate women and discuss various women’s issues. We invite women across all sectors such as the economy to talk to us and inspire us and also to remind us of the success women have chalked so far and what needs to be done.”

“For some women, who go on maternity leave, coming back to work is sometimes an issue. So, we have provided the environment for them to make them comfortable after childbirth, and we have mentors who talk to them and take them through that cycle. As a technology company we realized that we have the platform to equalize the playing field for women,” Miss Akrong added.

As part of activities to mark the week, women in management positions who make up 60 percent of the company’s leadership, will be meeting with girls from the various high schools and women from the fishing communities to inspire them. There will also be a programme to uplift 10,000 women through financial education.

Software Engineer, Farida Bedwei, who was a special guest at the event, narrated her life experience beyond her physical challenges to participants as a way to inspire them to look beyond their weaknesses.