WATCH Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018

With a long weekend holiday from Friday to Monday, there is surely a lot to see and do in Ghana during the period.

From Easter conventions and other church activities to many other fun activities, the celebrations this year were memorable.

AmeyawTV presents a special Trend Mill focusing on how Ghanaians celebrated Easter.

It includes the Kwahu Easter is the annual Easter celebrations at the Kwahu South District, 4syte TV Great Escape, Accra Fashion Week, The Easter Comedy Show, annual Easter beach rave came off at Nordsee beach resort, Zylofon Cash activation in Aflao and more.

