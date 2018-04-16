Zylofon Media holds maiden 'Zylofon Music Industry Party'

news

Budding entertainment house, Zylofon Media last Sunday maintained its status as the primus inter pares in the entertainment industry, by outdooring a wonderful get-together for all industry players dubbed “Zylofon Music Industry Party” at the premises of the Zylofon Arts Complex at East Legon in Accra.

The party which was sponsored by Zylofon Cash and organized by Zylofon Media, saw the CEO of the Zylofon Group and Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) and wife, Rozy gracing the occasion with some executives and staff of the outfits.

Host of Zylofon 102.1 FM’s Showbiz Agenda, Sammy Flex together with hosts of Zylofon Studio, Arnold Elavanyo Mensah and Chief Charles, were the anchors for the night. Sammy Flex got the party started, introducing the objective of the party to all gathered.

The main objective of the Zylofon Music Industry Party, is for stakeholders in the industry to converge from time to time to discuss and proffer solutions to the numerous problems affecting the industry.

Zylofon signees, gospel songstress Joyce Blessing, five-star highlife general Kumi Guitar and rapper Obibini were on hand to dish out some of their heartwarming and popular songs, much to the admiration of all gathered, who could not help but dance the night away in ecstasy and revel. Afro-pop diva, Becca was also around to party with everyone around.

Aside actor James Gardiner, who could not turn up, all the other actors and actresses, together with fashion icon, Sima Brew, another Zylofon signee, were around to while away the night.

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Obuor and one of Ghana’s finest beat makers, Appiatus took turns to outline some of the problems affecting the industry, while they proffered solutions for such problems.

Rapper Teephlow also gave a good account of himself by thrilling everyone to a scintillating performance which got revelers talking about it throughout the night. Epixode, Gyatta Buom, AJ Lyrics, Agbeshi and winner of the Zylofon Independence Challenge, Munumkum Mbee also treated everyone around to some splendid performances.

The event, an open-party for everyone who loved music and the arts, also saw a number of top Ghanaian acts like Bisa Kdei, Ex Doe, D’Cryme, Stay Jay and a number of major players in the showbiz industry mingling and partying together in such a friendly atmosphere.

Manager and DJ of hiplife icon Sarkodie, Angel Town and DJ Mensah were also around. Akwaaba UK. Comedians Khemical and Jacinta also made it to the industry party. Popular fashion icon Elikem Kumordzi and Live FM’s Regina Van Helvert were part of the revellers.

On the night, there was enough food and drinks for everyone who graced the occasion. Industry players and lovers of music and the arts, are entreated to be on the look-out for the next edition.