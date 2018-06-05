Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

10 times Nikki Samonas looked elegant in African print


There is always an elegance about the way Nikki Samonas wears her clothes.

Is there anything that beautiful and talented,  Nikki Samonas can’t do? The successful Ghanaian actress, model, TV host, and philanthropist is an epitome of an African woman.

When it comes to her fashion style, we can count on the screen diva to wear something feminine and colorful.

After landing on her big role as co-host of a TV Africa’s breakfast show, the brunette beauty outdoing her, much to the benefit of the local fashion industry.

From inventive floral frocks with asymmetrical hemlines that really are groundbreaking to draped and elegant mini dresses and color-block style, Nikki Samonas is covering all of her fashion bases.

Take a peak of her best and most recent fashion moments and then go infuse some color into your wardrobe.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

