The Ghanaian fashion industry evolved and celebrities are always spending more time and money on their looks.

There is a fierce competition especially between the female celebrities to win best-dressed celebrities or earn the enviable title, Slay Queen.

After carefully comparing some photos on social media, Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, is presumably imitating her colleague, Nana Akua Addo, Ghana’s celebrated fashion icon.

This came to notice after the fashion duo stunning appearances on the red carpet.

Could it be a possible style inspiration or a move to reach the milestone Nana Akua has set for herself in the fashion industry?

Well, whatever the reason may be; it is obvious Nana Akua Addo can only be imitated but never duplicated.

It is never wrong to copy the style of another, but why take the risk of a possible comparison especially when whoever wore it first stunned millions and also in your circles. That is why nothing beats originality.

1. Costume number one

The glitz style awards red carpet got better last year, 2016 the moment the slay empress, Nana Akua shined her lights on whatever was worse with her beautiful diamond encrusted stones like never seen before.

Nana Akua Addo changed the scope of the red carpet in Ghana that very moment and also broke the Internet. She literally brought MET GALA, CANNES Film Festival, and the Oscar ambiance to the awards.

Benedicta Gafah drove that way at the Ghana Movie Awards this year but tried to play safe by twisting the style a bit and turning hers into a jumpsuit.

Either way, the first name that came to mind when we saw Benedicta Gafah's dress on the red carpet was Nana Akua Addo look alike.

2. Costume Two

Nana Akua Addo did Ghana proud on the red carpet at the 2017 AMVCA awards in a dazzling gold garment and lived the fantasy of the Disney princess, Cinderella. At that point, we knew she made another iconic appearance.

Benedicta Gafah, however, tried to steal our attention with her gold ball-gown at the recently held 2017 Golden Movie Awards. After careful observation of Rafah's impressive look, we realized she channeled Nana Addo’s magnificent style to the 2017 AMVCA awards.

3. Costume number three

Nana Akua made another big fashion statement as a pacesetter she is at the 2017 BET awards in what looked like chandelier inspired gown.

Gaffah of course drew some inspiration from that and served as a similar look at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in France is a deep grey colored dripping detailed apparel.