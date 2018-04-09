Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

4 smart ways to nail your office wear


Having a corporate wardrobe is not enough knowing how to style it is the deal.

  • Published:
Brommon
The professional arena calls for a concerted effort from time to time. We tell you exactly how to ace the office style.

We are in the golden era of men’s office clothing, many work places have a very flexible attitude to work attire. However, while the days of a black suit, shirt and tie every day may be dead, you still can’t afford to get lazy with your choices. Read on for our complete guide to office wear and nailing the office dress code for men.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 4 smart ways to nail your office wear.

Tie goals

play

 

The tie can spark up your whole look more than you expect. There are an array of tie colors that cranks up your corporate look. Blue is a safe color, and even with the pinstripes, a shirt like this can handle a vibrant tie that steals the show. This navy blue one with red and white floral pattern adds just enough pop to earn a second glance. Let the tie do the talking.

Let your white shirt do the talking

A white shirt is every man’s must-have. Let’s just say it is the core staple of any wardrobe. It can be styled with practically anything without the risk of committing a rather unfortunate fashion crime. Keep it classic but fresh, and add a tie with a loud pattern, yet subtle colors. We love this dark purple silk tie with white-edged black stripes, around a classic cutaway collar.

Simple and Classic

There’s a very good reason to why the single breasted suit is a wardrobe staple amongst business leaders, politicians and movie stars, the answer – almost always looks good. There are numerous ways of adding interest and personality through the use of color and pattern, although it’s usually best to go for one or the other.

Accessories Galore

When you rest your hands on the table in a boardroom meeting, a refined and sophisticated watch will make the statement and do all the talking. Also, it's time to upgrade your backpack to a much more elegant briefcase. A backpack looks you're a man carrying gym shoes, oh and are ready for another boy's night out. A briefcase sends out the message that you're professional and are ready to conquer the world.

