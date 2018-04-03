5 makeup mistakes every lady you must avoid

news

It usually takes a woman a whole lot of experimentation and most of her twenties to get her makeup right.

Makeup can bolster our self-confidence by highlighting our best facial features and making our skin look well-nourished. But, have you ever noticed that sometimes it can actually make you appear older? None of us is safe from choosing the wrong makeup strategies on occasion!

Here are 5 common makeup mistakes every lady you must avoid.

1. Too much face powder

Applying powder on top of the foundation is a great way to get superior coverage. That said, applying powder liberally over the entire surface of your face will give your skin a bland appearance in addition to aging your overall look considerably. The powder tends to accumulate in fine lines and pores, giving the face a somewhat pale appearance.

2. Makeup application in the wrong lighting

When you need to decide what works for you and what doesn’t with regard to makeup, you need to test it on your skin in natural lighting. When you try on makeup in unnatural lighting, you will notice that it doesn’t look as flattering as you hoped. Pick what suits you best in the best lighting possible.

3. Matching Your Makeup with our Clothes

Matching is old-school and in no way classic vintage. When your clothes are bright and so is your makeup, it only spells tacky. Makeup artists believe that if your clothes are vibrant, it is best you go for a neutral palette makeup-wise.

4. Wrong color eyebrows

Filling out and refining your eyebrows plays an important role in structuring your look since eyebrows frame your eyes and put the finishing touch on your overall appearance. However, applying the right shade is crucial. Or else, say "Hello" to an artificial look that isn't very attractive.

5.Too much blusher

Subtleness is the way to go, with a gentle swirl of color on the apples of your cheeks.