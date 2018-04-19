Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 signs he wants to marry you


5 signs he wants to marry you

Here are some signs he wants to marry you and will be buying that ring soon.

Do you think your man might be considering popping the big question?

Truth is women have strong intuition and we can usually sense what our partner is thinking. If you suspect he’s thinking about marriage, you are probably right. Sometimes it’s hard to tell what men are thinking, though, especially when it comes to commitment.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 signs he wants to marry you.

1. Investing in your future

If he asks for your opinion when making big purchases, it is a good sign he sees you both enjoying his new purchases together. If he has got you a really nice piece of jewelry lately, he might be testing the waters so to speak in order to see your response. Remember, guys don’t want to be rejected when they pour their heart out and their entire life is on the line with the power of your one word: ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

2. Meeting the parents

If he had cold feet about meeting your parents and suddenly warmed up to the idea like it was no big deal, this man’s mind has changed. Is he asking to meet your parents and siblings? Is he asking what your parents like, trying to get to know them and get on their good side? Is he trying to score brownie points? Then he sure wants to marry you.

3. He’s really open with you

When a man becomes vulnerable, it’s a good sign. If he has suddenly begun to share embarrassing moments, feelings, and other sensitive things, he might really have serious plans with you. When a man trusts you, he behaves differently. He lets his guard down and is more of his goofy self.

4. He Can’t Get Enough of You

This includes staying the night together if you don’t already live together, taking vacations together, and inviting you to events like company parties. He wants you next to him for everything.

5. You are invited to every occasion

You have become his plus one to all special events and family holidays. This means that he sees you playing a huge part in the big picture of his life. He wants to introduce you to his family and make you feel like you are a part of it.

