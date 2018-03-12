Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 times Ghana’s First Lady made African print a national costume


Rebecca Akufo-Addo 5 times Ghana’s First Lady made African print a national costume

Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca is a year older today.

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo
Rebecca Akufo-Addo predecessors contributed tremendously to the local fashion industry and she has taken the baton to a different level; every corner of this globe now acknowledges Ghana and its color apparel.

Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca is a year older today and as great patron of Ghana Wear; African print we are celebrating her best fashion moments.

Recently, the fashion business has plummeted because celebrities and politicians including the First Lady and Second Lady, Her Excellency, Samira Bawumia wore dresses made with local fabrics by local designers as a means of supporting their business and helping the economy indirectly.

On the celebration of Mrs. Akufo-Addo’s birthday, we have select 5 photos of her looking regal ours in rich cloth.

1.

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

2.

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

3.

play

 

4.

Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

5.

Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca is a year older today.

Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca is a year older today.

 

