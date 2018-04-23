6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously needs a fashion makeover

Only those with a low fashionable sense or poor public appearances. No need to put the well-dressed on here.

We all know that looking impeccable is pretty much an inseparable part of the glorious job description of show business but unfortunately, some artists fail in this regard.We are not just here to play the role fashion critics. We admire creativity, but some things are just plain wrong and need to be mentioned.

Being in the limelight with the celebrity status comes to a huge responsibility aside the glitz and glamour. One of such areas is with appearances (fashion) and outlooks; Branding.

There is a salient relation between celebrities and looks and celebrity. This has always been a pervasive feature of the media world.

We present to you an honest and a first of its kind observation of some musicians who heavily fault in the sphere and possibly propose a better celebrity image for these artists. Basically reshaped their fashion systems.

Kuami Eugene

It’s sad we had to start with the new gem in the music scene. Though his tunes are what everyone is dancing to now, we can all admit his brand image is not really encouraging.

Already, his low or poor fashion sense has been a conversation on the lips of many not forgetting his countless trolls over his appearances.

Two of the many being him wearing a faded black round neck to the one week celebration of Ebony’s one week celebration and the other being the case of borrowing of Kidi’s (A fellow artiste from the record label he is signed unto) Jacket for his music video which he later debunked with a photo and video of them together with Kidi.

Eno

The female rapper in the music scene here in Ghana has been praised for her great bars but sadly, same is not said about her fashion sense.

We clearly understand her genre of music doesn’t require lots of the glitz and glamour but at least she should own much style if she wants to serve us more androgynous fashion.

Being a rapper doesn’t exempt you from making stylish appearances especially in a field where image and branding is everything.

The likes of the Nikki Minaj and Cardi B’s in the states (USA) are not only capitalizing on their talents but their image as well.

Eno seriously needs a stylist to crank her fashion game a lot because she even holds more aces considering her field of music she does. From leotards to full-length gowns.

Akwaboah

Let's be honest, Akwaboah also carries himself as a band member or let’s just say some instrumentalist behind the scenes.

Well that was what we knew him as back in the days when he use to write songs for the likes of Becca, Efya and so on.

But the moment he decided to take a detour from what we knew him for to the limelight, he had to a hundred and one reasons to step his appearance game up.

Unfortunately, Akwaboah still makes very flat appearances in very simple outfits which still gives him a basic look like some personal assistant to an artist.

Aside his stunning dreadlocks, he needs more delectable wardrobe moments like fitting tuxedos or perhaps gives us a contemporary urban look.

Kwasi Arthur

I know many would justify the look of the budding hip pop artist with his street style of music, fair enough.

But for many fashion enthusiasts, you would agree with me that one sector of fashion where you can go all lengths of style is the ‘Street Fashion’.

Going topless could be signature look, no doubt, but the moment you clad yourself in an outfit and fall beneath the celebrity look yardstick, then you give chance for observers like myself to take you own.

His look at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 is a clear example of such case. He made it to the list of worst dressed celebrities on various fashion tabloids.

Sista Afia

Let’s get this straight, wearing body-hugging costumes with ample cleavage by luxury brands is not what makes one labeled a style gem.

As much as Sista Afia has been spotted wearing notable fashion brands, she still lacks style in her appearance.

It saddens the heart to see these vibrant female celebrities downplaying the fashion game. Sita Afia has been spotted wearing anything anyhow countless times.

Her 2018 VGMA look is a clear example of her poor style qualities. A blonde hair over a yellow full-length dress, who does that? She needs a stylist.

Patapaa

Now, this is the worst of them all. The ‘one corner’ hitmaker has a null fashion sense. There have been countless talks about some of his fashion flaws.

Patapaa downplays on his look too much that it labels his brand ‘unserious’. His appearance on the red carpet of the 2018 VGMA said it all.

These celebrities are incredibly talented and their brands are of much concern to us. This is only for them to sit up and take their fashion phase serious. There is nothing stronger than talent coupled with a strong fashion sense. It is a force to reckon with.