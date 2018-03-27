Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

7 Ghanaian male celebrities with outstanding feet game


Pulse Fashion 7 Ghanaian male celebrities with outstanding feet game

Here are some men who have invested in their shoe closet throughout the years.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy
Elite male celebrities like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Toosweet Annan always appear on our end of year list of best dressed male celebrities because they look fashionable all-year round and even the fashion critics love their impeccable style.

They constantly appear dapper and well put together as they strut down the red carpet to premieres, at awards shows, or in photo shoots .

These sexy men are not just the top actors, musicians, athletes and other celebrities in Ghana today but also the best dressed around.

Aside from wearing designer clothes that fit perfectly, these male celebrities invest in their shoes. Some of them are muses for shoe designers and we also love the way the rock them stylishly.

Here is the slew of celebrities who have an enviable shoe closet.

  • Sarkodie

Sarkodie and Titi

Sarkodie and Titi

  • Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

 

  •  John Dumelo

John Dumelo

John Dumelo

John Dumelo

John Dumelo

  • James Gardiner

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

 

  • Too Sweet Annan

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan

  • Elikem Kumordzie

Elikem Kumordzie

Elikem Kumordzie

Elikem Kumordzie

Elikem Kumordzie

  • KOD

KOD

KOD

 

