8 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men


Men Style 8 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men

You can also throw on a tie made from an African print to tone down the serious look.

8 African prints tie inspiration play

8 African prints tie

(Sam okyere)
Workers and other members of the Ghanaian public are seen on the last day of the working week sporting African print or made-in-Ghana clothes.

African print fabric has a multifaceted quality that can make u turn it into any style accessories of your choice and that includes ‘Tie and Bow-ties’. It is what is trending in our fashion space these days.

The craze for African print inspired ties is because of obvious reasons. One being its all rounded nature and the other, its color composition. That explains why most working class men incorporate that into their look to the off.

READ ALSO:5 of Mzbel’s classic looks ladies can rock to work from Monday to Friday

Pulse.com.gh brings you 8 African prints tie inspiration for corporate men.

1.

play

2.

African prints tie play

African prints tie

(African prints tie)

3.

8 African prints tie inspiration play

African prints tie

4.

play

5.

8 African prints tie inspiration play

8 African prints tie

(Sam okyere)

6.

African prints tie play

African prints tie

(African prints tie)

7.

play

