Accra Men's Fashion Week set to hold in June 2018

Accra Men’s Fashion Week, Ghana’s only menswear fashion showcase is set to hold its 3rd edition on the 15th and 16th of June 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s event which is also dubbed the “Man it up 2.0” follows a successful Man it up edition last year. Accra Men’s Fashion Week is a multi-day fashion showcase creating a platform for both Models and Men’s wear clothing & accessories designers to showcase new collections.

The Man it Up 2.0 edition will feature a Fashion Business Seminar on Friday 15th of June 2018 at Impact Hub, Osu from 12pm to 4pm which is aimed at bringing together up & coming talents, established brands and other industry experts to share knowledge on Men’s Fashion, Style and how technology has improved the fashion industry.

The main event which is the runway show will be held on Saturday 16th June 2018 at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre. It will begin with a street style which will feature style influencers and fashionistas rocking their statement pieces for the season.

The main runway show will begin at 7pm prompt showcasing leading Menswear Designers from Ghana as well as Designers from other African countries.

Ticket prices are 50 Cedis regular and 100 Cedis VIP and will be sold at the gate

AMFW 18 is supported by Fashion gh, GN Electronics, Gato Negro, SuperMalt, PowerMalt, e’april Public Relations, Debonairafrik, auntieoboshie, vivaghana, Guyman style, TV7, MonteOz

For more information about AMFW 2018 event schedule, business seminar topics and designer lineup please follow us on social media or contact 0243150698.

About Accra Men’s Fashion Week

Accra Men’s Fashion week is a yearly fashion showcase which was first held in 2016, it is organized by Fame Model Management, the aim of AMFW is to create a platform for the showcase of new collections by creative men’s wear designers and brands.

We aim to bring together men’s wear designers, buyers, stockists, bloggers and consumers under one roof. Through AMFW we also aim to recognize must watch Emerging and Established Designers as well as Models.