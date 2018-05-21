Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Accra Men's Fashion Week set to hold in June 2018


Fashion In Ghana Accra Men's Fashion Week set to hold in June 2018

Accra Men’s Fashion week is a yearly fashion showcase which was first held in 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Accra Men’s Fashion Week, Ghana’s only menswear fashion showcase is set to hold its 3rd edition on the 15th and 16th of June 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s event which is also dubbed the “Man it up 2.0” follows a successful Man it up edition last year. Accra Men’s Fashion Week is a multi-day fashion showcase creating a platform for both Models and Men’s wear clothing & accessories designers to showcase new collections.

READ ALSO: James Gardiner takes men style to another level on his birthday

The Man it Up 2.0 edition will feature a Fashion Business Seminar on Friday 15th of June 2018 at Impact Hub, Osu from 12pm to 4pm which is aimed at bringing together up & coming talents, established brands and other industry experts to share knowledge on Men’s Fashion, Style and how technology has improved the fashion industry.

The main event which is the runway show will be held on Saturday 16th June 2018 at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre. It will begin with a street style which will feature style influencers and fashionistas rocking their statement pieces for the season.

The main runway show will begin at 7pm prompt showcasing leading Menswear Designers from Ghana as well as Designers from other African countries.

READ ALSO: Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah vs Patapaa - Who wore better?

Ticket prices are 50 Cedis regular and 100 Cedis VIP and will be sold at the gate

AMFW 18 is supported by Fashion gh, GN Electronics, Gato Negro, SuperMalt, PowerMalt, e’april Public Relations, Debonairafrik, auntieoboshie, vivaghana, Guyman style, TV7, MonteOz

For more information about AMFW 2018 event schedule, business seminar topics and designer lineup please follow us on social media or contact 0243150698.

Facebook: Accra Mens Fashion Week

Instagram: @accramensfashionweek

Twitter: @amfw_gh

About Accra Men’s Fashion Week

Accra Men’s Fashion week is a yearly fashion showcase which was first held in 2016, it is organized by Fame Model Management, the aim of AMFW is to create a platform for the showcase of new collections by creative men’s wear designers and brands.

We aim to bring together men’s wear designers, buyers, stockists, bloggers and consumers under one roof. Through AMFW we also aim to recognize must watch Emerging and Established Designers as well as Models.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: KOD cashes in on 'ALL OVER THE PLACE' controversy Pulse Fashion KOD cashes in on 'ALL OVER THE PLACE' controversy
Pulse Fashion: 5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown gave brides-to-be white dress inspiration Pulse Fashion 5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown gave brides-to-be white dress inspiration
Guy Smarts: Chris Hemsworth's dad is super fit, and somehow, people are shocked Guy Smarts Chris Hemsworth's dad is super fit, and somehow, people are shocked
Pulse Fashion: Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah vs Patapaa - Who wore better? Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah vs Patapaa - Who wore better?
Pulse Fashion: Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell Pulse Fashion Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell
Pulse Fashion: James Gardiner takes men style to another level on his birthday Pulse Fashion James Gardiner takes men style to another level on his birthday

Recommended Videos

Fashion: 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet Fashion 4 Fashion items every lady should have in her closet
Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion All the times Benedicta Gafah Channelled Nana Akua Addo’s...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion 5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown gave brides-to-be white dress...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion...bullet
4 2018 Cannes Film Festival These Zylofon actors were among the...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah vs Patapaa - Who...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion James Gardiner takes men style to another level...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband were...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that won't...bullet
9 Heartbreaking How Glitz Africa failed to honor a fashion...bullet
10 Pulse Food Here are 6 beautiful looks from the VGMA...bullet

Related Articles

Hilarious Two brides sit exam in wedding dresses after scheduled clash
Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationship
Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Life Hacks 6 small changes you can do to make big changes in your life
Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing a wedding gown
Pulse Weddings How to involve your parents in wedding planning
Social Media Reactions Man & his Braless fiancée use bicycle in pre-wedding photos

Top Videos

1 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
2 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
3 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print...bullet
4 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet

Fashion

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu
Pulse Fashion The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides
See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding
Pulse Fashion See what your favorite celebrities wore to John Dumelo’s wedding
The OG avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoos
Guy Smarts The OG avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoos
Gifty
Pulse Fashion Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo