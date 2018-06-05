All winners from the 2018 CDFA Awards

news

Last night the Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrated the industry’s biggest players at the CDFA Awards 2018.

British Vogue Magazine editor, Edward Enninful who is of Ghanaian decent was part of the awardees of the world’s most revered fashion awards, CDFA Awards. He was accorded the Media Award of the year.

The event which took place yesterday (June 4th,2018) also awarded Calvin Klein designer Raf Simons Monday night's most prestigious award while recognizing Ralph Lauren, Naomi Campbell and other fashion names as industry icons.

Naomi Campbell was adjudged Fashion Icon of the year and Ralph Lauren had the Member Salute for the night.

Other winners of the night include

Menswear Designer of the Year: James Jebbia of Supreme

Accessories Designer of the Year: Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: Sander Lak of Sies Marjan

Previously announced:

Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Diane von Furstenberg

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Narciso Rodriguez

Founders Award: Carolina Herrera

International Award: Donatella Versace

Influencer Award: Kim Kardashian West