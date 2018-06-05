All winners from the 2018 CDFA Awards

The ‘fashion Oscars’ went down last night and some industry players were acknowledged for their inputs in the fashion spheres.
British Vogue Magazine editor, Edward Enninful who is of Ghanaian decent was part of the awardees of the world’s most revered fashion awards, CDFA Awards. He was accorded the Media Award of the year.
The event which took place yesterday (June 4th,2018) also awarded Calvin Klein designer Raf Simons Monday night's most prestigious award while recognizing Ralph Lauren, Naomi Campbell and other fashion names as industry icons.
Naomi Campbell was adjudged Fashion Icon of the year and Ralph Lauren had the Member Salute for the night.
Menswear Designer of the Year: James Jebbia of Supreme
Accessories Designer of the Year: Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: Sander Lak of Sies Marjan
Previously announced:
Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Diane von Furstenberg
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Narciso Rodriguez
Founders Award: Carolina Herrera
International Award: Donatella Versace
Influencer Award: Kim Kardashian West