Aseidu Nketia looks like a ‘Gong-gong' in this funeral outfit


Hilarious Ghanaians can't get enough of Asiedu Nketia's funeral outfit

Asiedu Nketia is in trouble again for his dead fashion sense.

It appears anytime General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia walks out of town, he adds a touch of humor to his appearance.

Quite recently, Asiedu Nketia was in the news for wearing over-sized shoes in London to attend a meeting with the UK & Ireland Chapter of the party as part of the party's reorganization.

Apparently, the buzz around his fashion sense doesn’t seem like one that will ever halt as he pops up again with another relatively unfashionable outfit.

 

This recent picture of the General Secretary is creating much rumor on the internet as he is spotted in the image in what looks like an over-sized apparel and shoes. Interestingly, he is being compared to a Gong-gong already.

Asiedu Nketia has already had a bad fashion reputation after his the feminine winter coat which garnered lots of media attention.

