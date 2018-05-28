‘Autism models’ steal show on Radford Fashion show runway

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

This is to encourage parents of autistic children that all hope is not lost.

  • Published:
The event was held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra over the weekend to showcase the creative designs of its graduating students.

The 2018 Radford University College (RUC) Graduate Fashion show featured some children suffering from the mental condition as part of its effort to create awareness of autism.

The highlight of the event was when some autistic children modeled in clothes by a graduating student, Cynthia Agbley.Her motivation, Cynthia explained, is to encourage parents of autistic children that all hope is not lost.

From the audience: #emo#4oCi###emo#4oCi###emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCU##- #emo#4oCc##... it inspires and energizes me to observe new talent and ideas. Last night did not disappoint at all. This is a short video of Cynthia Agbley's collection. She used her creativity and this opportunity to draw attention to autism, naming her collection Autistic Puzzles. In my opinion, the child models were the real stars of the show last night, exuding so much confidence and energy on the catwalk that the audience couldn't help but applaud...#emo#4oCd## #emo#4oCi###emo#4oCi###emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCU##- Snippet and video from @denizenKofi, thank you. #emo#4oCi###emo#4oCi###emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCU##- Thank you to all who supported and attended last night#emo#4oCZ##s Graduate Fashion Show! #emo#4oCi###emo#4oCi###emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU## Theme: Autistic Puzzles Grad: Cynthia Agbley #RGFS2018

The event as a whole witnessed stunning designs ranging from corporate, casual and African wear, to wedding gowns innovatively designed with colorful fabrics.

Chairman of Radford University College, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong said the annual fashion show is a way of demonstrating their talents and readiness for the job market.

Autism is a mental condition, present from early childhood, characterized by great difficulty in communicating and forming relationships with other people and in using language and abstract concepts.

