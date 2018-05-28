‘Autism models’ steal show on Radford Fashion show runway

news

The event was held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra over the weekend to showcase the creative designs of its graduating students.

The 2018 Radford University College (RUC) Graduate Fashion show featured some children suffering from the mental condition as part of its effort to create awareness of autism.

The highlight of the event was when some autistic children modeled in clothes by a graduating student, Cynthia Agbley.Her motivation, Cynthia explained, is to encourage parents of autistic children that all hope is not lost.

The event as a whole witnessed stunning designs ranging from corporate, casual and African wear, to wedding gowns innovatively designed with colorful fabrics.

Chairman of Radford University College, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong said the annual fashion show is a way of demonstrating their talents and readiness for the job market.

Autism is a mental condition, present from early childhood, characterized by great difficulty in communicating and forming relationships with other people and in using language and abstract concepts.