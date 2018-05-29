Can we talk about this classic street style look from Kidi

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Today's style inspiration is taken off Ghanaian singer and style icon, Kidi. He looks amazing in monochrome. His casual but ethereal appearance is everything.
Kidi serves the ultimate style inspiration with his look in a vintage style. The style enthusiast and influencer chose a black and white shirt with some intricate designs in it and it was entirely applaudable.
She scores the look with a faded black tarted pants and an all-white Adidas sneaker. He gave the look a pop with his black vintage shades and a funky hairstyle to complete the debonair look.