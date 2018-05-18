Chris Hemsworth's dad is super fit, and somehow, people are shocked

news

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Hemsworth household.

Everyone knows that Chris and Liam Hemsworth are some of the most fit brothers in Hollywood, but it turns out, their father, Craig, is just as ripped as they are. Seriously.

Liam posted a photo of himself after a hike with his mother Leonie (who is also really fit, BTW), and his shirtless dad, and people could not believe their eyes.

"Climbed a mountain with the oldies this morning and came across a rattlesnake after telling my brother there were no rattlesnakes in this area! Ha!" Liam captioned the picture. Oldies? It's safe to say the Hemsworth's folks look about half their age.

In fact, since Craig's muscles were on full display in the photo, fans immediately commented on how buff he looked for his age (or any age, for that matter).

"Whoa Papa Hemsworth is shredded," one user said.

"omg wtf even their dad is ripped," another wrote.

One commenter jokingly asked why Craig was not cast in the role of Thor, which was made famous by his eldest son, Chris. “Why wasn’t your dad cast as Thor. No offense @chrishemsworth, but your dad is #jacked,” the user wrote.

Last November, Liam posted a throwback photo of his parents on Leonie's birthday that showed he is pretty much a carbon copy of Craig. "Happy birthday to my beautiful mum! Not sure what dads doin here but I Love u mum you’re the best! Dad you’re an idiot," Liam said.

Fans were immediately shocked by the resemblance between Craig and both of his sons, and if the similarities continue, it looks like the Hemsworth bros will remain jacked well into the future.