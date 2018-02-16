Do these leggings really change the shape of your butt?

news

The North Face just launched a new style of contoured workout tights, which they call "vision science" leggings ($110, rei.com).

The idea is that their gradient prints shape your tush the way dark-plus-glimmery makeup does your cheekbones. Do the tights hold up to the hype? See for yourself.

And here's what some of the ladies at Women's Health thoughtwhen they took these leggings for a test run.

1. Brenda Armendariz, deputy photo editor

"The shading sculpted my legs and backside. It wasn't life-changing, but every time I checked my form in the mirror during a Pilates-barre hybrid class, I liked what I saw. I felt more confident, which made me work harder!"

2. Gab Porcaro, senior fashion & market editor

"I'm not self-conscious about my butt, but the illusion did make it look perkier. I got compliments while wearing these, so I'd wear them again, probably for cycling because they're soft and nonrestrictive."

3. Kristine Thomason, associate digital editor

"The geometric design plus the way the fabric hugged me made my flattish butt look rounder. They didn't make me overheat in boxing, but they did stretch out a bit, so I'll save them for lower-intensity workouts."

