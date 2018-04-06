Fashion designer, Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend

news

Renowned Fashion designer, Marc Jacobs is engaged to his boyfriend Charly DeFrancesco after proposing in a Mexican fast-food restaurant.

Marc Jacobs, whose sexuality is no news to the world got down on one knee in a New York branch of Chipotle after a flash mob, apparently organized by Jacobs, danced to Prince’s song Kiss.

Jacobs took to Instagram the proposal video which shows candlemaker Charly nodding “yes” as the dancers cheer. The couple is then seen kissing and hugging.

The proposal also happened to fall on Defrancesco’s birthday. To wish DeFrancesco a happy birthday, Marc had earlier posted a message describing DeFrancesco as the love of his life.