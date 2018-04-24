Fella Makafui stuns in the most stylish way we've seen her

news

TV personality and actress, Fella Makafui looked ethereal in her look and we just can’t help but talk about it. Her outfit is an eye candy.

If you ever thought you have had enough of Fella Makafui’s look, then you completely had her twisted because she seems to have turned her style qualities a nitch higher and this look of hers says it all.

The ‘Yolo’ star rocked this white full-length dress to the West African Youth/Forum Awards at La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra. She was honored as the ‘Best Actress of the Year’.

READ ALSO:6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a fashion makeover

The off-white dress was made of a see-through lace with an opaque material at the upper part of the costume. It also had thing dripping of material around the neckline and across the dress with some elaborate designs in it too.

Let’s talk face-beats. Fella’s subtle bridal make up popped her melanin to perfection. Her low haircut style plus she minimized accessories gave her a classy but chicky made her stunning. Her look was in one word ‘impeccable”.