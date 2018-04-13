Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA


Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA play

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

From Nana Ama Mcbrown, Berla Mundi, Selly Galley and 7 others, 2017 VGMA was like no other with regards to style and fashion.

The glamorous event which happened April 8, 2017, at the Accra International Conference witnessed some very interesting sense of fashion on the red carpet especially by the female celebrities and fashion review panelists were impressed with these 10 female celebrity looks.

Pulse.com.gh brings you the 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA.

1. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

 

2. Selly Galley

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA play

Sally Galley

 

3.Zynnell Zuh

play

 

4. Berla Mundi

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA play

Berla Mundi

 

5. Gloria Osei Sarfo

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA play

Gloria Sarfo

 

6. Benedicta Gafah

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA play

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA

 

7. Feli Nuna

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA play

Feli Luna

 

8. Bibi Bright

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA play

Bibi Bright

 

9. Amanda Jissih

Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA play

Amanda Gissih

 

10. Adina

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all classic ladies Pulse Fashion Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all classic ladies
Red Carpet Failures: 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA
Pulse Fashion: 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding
Pulse Fashion: Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks regal in this traditional attire Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks regal in this traditional attire
Photos: We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed Photos We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Celebrity Birthday: Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures Celebrity Birthday Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures

Recommended Videos

Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s weddingbullet
2 Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMAbullet
3 Pulse Fashion Moesha Buduong sets the tone for the Christmas season...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
5 Pulse Fashion 5 times we fell in love with Afia...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks regal in...bullet
7 Photos We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dressbullet
9 Just Beautiful These are photos of Kwame Despite’s wife...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all classic ladies
Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA
Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding
Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks regal in this traditional attire
Photos We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Celebrity Birthday Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures
Pulse Fashion 5 times we fell in love with Afia Schwarzenegger's look
Men Style 4 smart ways to nail your office wear
Pulse Fashion 5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking
Pulse Fashion Nadia Buari is shining bright in this blue dress

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
3 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet
6 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
7 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

4 smart ways to nail your office wear
Men Style 4 smart ways to nail your office wear
Sandra Ankobiah
Pulse Fashion 5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking
Kuami Eugene vs. Kidi
Who Wore It Better? Kuami Eugene vs. Kidi
Fashion designer, Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend
Gay Couple Fashion designer, Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend