Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA

From Nana Ama Mcbrown, Berla Mundi, Selly Galley and 7 others, 2017 VGMA was like no other with regards to style and fashion.

The glamorous event which happened April 8, 2017, at the Accra International Conference witnessed some very interesting sense of fashion on the red carpet especially by the female celebrities and fashion review panelists were impressed with these 10 female celebrity looks.

Pulse.com.gh brings you the 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA.

1. Nana Ama Mcbrown

2. Selly Galley

3.Zynnell Zuh

4. Berla Mundi

5. Gloria Osei Sarfo

6. Benedicta Gafah

7. Feli Nuna

8. Bibi Bright

9. Amanda Jissih

10. Adina