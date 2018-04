24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo is giving us impeccable hairstyle goals to mark her birthday.

The style gem has released sizzling photos on her Instagram page and we can stop staring at her photos.

The ‘Efie Wura’ TV series star is looking gorgeous in a white off-shoulder top paired with a multi-colored sequin skirt.

The white top was designed with feathers to make glow. Her blonde hairstyle and makeup were just perfect for her photoshoot.

Check her photos below:

