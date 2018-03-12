Iconic designer, Givency, dies at 91

news

The aristocratic French designer and creator of style icons who dressed Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy in her White House years has kicked the bucket.

Renowed Fremch designer, Hubert de Givenchy, the aristocratic famous for the "little black dress" and styling Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy, has died aged 91, his partner said Monday.

His longtime partner, the former haute couture designer Philippe Venet, announced his death through the Givenchy fashion house, saying he had died in his sleep on Saturday.

He was the first creator to launch a luxury ready-to-wear range. He revolutionized international fashion in creating the timeless looks for Audrey Hepburn, his friend and muse for more than 40 years.