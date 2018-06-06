KKD and his 80-year-old look stylish in these photos

news

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah, is a chip off old bock; very much like his father, Dad. Opanin Kwasi Darkwah who just turned 80 yesterday. They both have an outstanding fashion sense and it’s totally amazing.

The Radio/Television personality took to his Instagram photos of himself and his dad in a bespoke suit and ethereal African Prints designs to celebrate his dad. KKD also scored the post with a beautifully.

Not only were we taken by the classic pieces he was clothed in. He also put us in a state of awe with his energetic vibe and edgy poses. Truth is, Opanin Kwasi Darkwah looks way younger than his age and his style qualities also parallel to his age.

These stunning photos rule the assertion “Fashion is, in general, a youth-oriented cultural field, and these judgments reverberate through it at all levels”.