KKD and his 80-year-old look stylish in these photos

We just figured out where KKD got his impeccable fashion sense from.
The Radio/Television personality took to his Instagram photos of himself and his dad in a bespoke suit and ethereal African Prints designs to celebrate his dad. KKD also scored the post with a beautifully.
HAPPY 80th BIRTHDAY DAD. Opanin Kwasi Darkwah, proud son of the Adansi, descendant of the industrious builders of houses and erudite communicators of Adansi Dompoase. May you live long in Godliness and good health, wisdom and wealth, dignity, beauty and prosperity. A mighty real, good and noble man you are. Wisdom, dignity, industry, generosity, humility, class and style define you. A devoted father to we of your loins and the many who came to join us because you truly love and care as a father, inspirer, mentor and disciplinarian. I love and honour you no end. #Happybirthday #dad #father #love #dignity #cultured #king #dapper #gentleman #blessed #thankful
Not only were we taken by the classic pieces he was clothed in. He also put us in a state of awe with his energetic vibe and edgy poses. Truth is, Opanin Kwasi Darkwah looks way younger than his age and his style qualities also parallel to his age.
These stunning photos rule the assertion “Fashion is, in general, a youth-oriented cultural field, and these judgments reverberate through it at all levels”.