Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing


Pulse Fashion Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch

It looks like the controversies about his relatively ‘poor’ fashion sense is not coming to a halt any time soon.

  • Published:
Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch play

Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pulse.com.gh has sighted some comments made by social media users on his failed appearances at the 5th All Africa Music Awards (also referred to as AFRIMA)   Launch.

Kuami Eugene was sighted in a group photo of himself standing next to his record label boss (Lynx), Richie and his co-music star Kidi from the same label and fans seem disappointed once more in his appearance as usual.

play

 

His look seemed quite basic as compared to colleague Kidi.  He wore a Lacoste on a black jean and scored it with a sneaker with a curry color appeal and Kidi, on the other hand, did it like the gentleman he always is in a short sleeved shirt and fitted pants and matched it with classic shoes quite similar to his shirt.

Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch play

Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch

 

What makes this style failure quite very visible is for Kuami Eugene was the presence of Kidi who gave him a wide style gap. Social media users are also not giving Kuami Eugene any chill with their comments.

Check out some social media reactions.

play

Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch play

Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch

Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch play

Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing at the 5th AFRIMA launch

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Best-dressed celebrities at the launch of the 5th AFRIMA Awards Pulse Fashion Best-dressed celebrities at the launch of the 5th AFRIMA Awards
Pulse Fashion: The royal wedding African-designed fabric hits Ghanaian market Pulse Fashion The royal wedding African-designed fabric hits Ghanaian market
Pulse Fashion: 10 best hats and fascinators from the Royal Wedding Pulse Fashion 10 best hats and fascinators from the Royal Wedding
Pulse Fashion: 13 times Ghanaian Designer, Sima Brew gave us cleavage-baring dresses Pulse Fashion 13 times Ghanaian Designer, Sima Brew gave us cleavage-baring dresses
Fashion In Ghana: Accra Men's Fashion Week set to hold in June 2018 Fashion In Ghana Accra Men's Fashion Week set to hold in June 2018
Pulse Fashion: KOD cashes in on 'ALL OVER THE PLACE' controversy Pulse Fashion KOD cashes in on 'ALL OVER THE PLACE' controversy

Recommended Videos

Virgil Abloh: Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Names Ghanaian As Its New Men’s Wear Designer
Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion The royal wedding African-designed fabric hits Ghanaian marketbullet
2 Pulse Fashion 10 best hats and fascinators from the Royal Weddingbullet
3 Pulse Fashion 13 times Ghanaian Designer, Sima Brew gave us...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion 5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown gave brides-to-be white...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion All the times Benedicta Gafah Channelled Nana Akua...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah vs Patapaa - Who...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a...bullet
8 2018 Cannes Film Festival These Zylofon actors were among...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that won't...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his...bullet

Related Articles

Fashion In Ghana Accra Men's Fashion Week set to hold in June 2018
Pulse Fashion KOD cashes in on 'ALL OVER THE PLACE' controversy
Pulse Fashion 5 times Nana Ama Mcbrown gave brides-to-be white dress inspiration
Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah vs Patapaa - Who wore better?
Pulse Fashion Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell
Pulse Fashion James Gardiner takes men style to another level on his birthday
Pulse Fashion All the times Benedicta Gafah Channelled Nana Akua Addo’s style on the red carpet
Pulse Fashion Trendy Ghanaian celebrity bags that won't cost a month's rent
Pulse Fashion The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides
Pulse Fashion Best-dressed celebrities at the launch of the 5th AFRIMA Awards

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
3 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
4 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable ladybullet

Fashion

Chris Hemsworth's dad is super fit, and somehow, people are shocked
Guy Smarts Chris Hemsworth's dad is super fit, and somehow, people are shocked
Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell
Pulse Fashion Nana Akufo-Addo pose in photos with British top model Noami Campbell
James Gardiner takes men style to another level on his birthday
Pulse Fashion James Gardiner takes men style to another level on his birthday
Gifty Mawunya Nkornu
Pulse Fashion The trend of kente fashion among Ghanaian celebrity brides