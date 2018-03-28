Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Kyeiwaa and Koo Fori’s swag style will make your day


The two popular movie stars nailed their swag look.

The photos of these two veteran actors will lighten up your day.

Rose Akua Attaa Mensah popularly known in showbiz as Kyeiwaa together with Koo Fori, a star from the ‘Efiawura TV series’ blessed our sight with this youthful style of dressing mostly in the winter zone countries and we just can’t have enough of it.

They both took this picture together in the United States of America and posted it on Instagram which got many excited.

Kyeiwaa is seen in a suede hoodie with floral designs across its edges with a striped t-shirt on the inside. Koo Foori also went in for a snapback hat look and a red and black burberry top with a little ‘blink’ accessory on his neck.

The two have been off the screen for some time now for reasons best known to them but have left an imprint in the hearts of many movie lovers back in the days.

