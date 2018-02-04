Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Age is just a number.


Life Beyond 40 Nana Ama McBrown is the ultimate goal as she slays in black dress

Nana Ama Mcbrown, 44, can do no wrong!.

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama Mcbrown always looks polished. From her African print dress to red carpet gowns, the 44-year-old never disappoints us with her fashion choices.

Felicity Ama Agyemang known as Nana Ama McBrown wowed in an all-black outfit for her cooking show. The sleeveless lace dress was paired with a black belly belt and black sneakers giving her an elegant look.

Nana Ama gave a ponytail hairstyle a new facelift to welcome the new month.

She accessorized her bold frock a brooch and a set of bracelets. The screen goddess posed to show off her curves and enviable wedding ring.

