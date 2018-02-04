Nana Ama Mcbrown, 44, can do no wrong!.
Felicity Ama Agyemang known as Nana Ama McBrown wowed in an all-black outfit for her cooking show. The sleeveless lace dress was paired with a black belly belt and black sneakers giving her an elegant look.
Nana Ama gave a ponytail hairstyle a new facelift to welcome the new month.
She accessorized her bold frock a brooch and a set of bracelets. The screen goddess posed to show off her curves and enviable wedding ring.