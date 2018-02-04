news

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama Mcbrown always looks polished. From her African print dress to red carpet gowns, the 44-year-old never disappoints us with her fashion choices.

Felicity Ama Agyemang known as Nana Ama McBrown wowed in an all-black outfit for her cooking show. The sleeveless lace dress was paired with a black belly belt and black sneakers giving her an elegant look.

Nana Ama gave a ponytail hairstyle a new facelift to welcome the new month.

She accessorized her bold frock a brooch and a set of bracelets. The screen goddess posed to show off her curves and enviable wedding ring.