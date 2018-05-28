news

Pastor Joel, Son of Nicholas Duncan-Williams is the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry got married over the weekend to Anisha a lavish wedding.

Can we talk about their traditional outfit that popped up online? The apparels are totally stunning in every way. The duo proved that they are a perfect duo in this matching traditional outfits and we can’t have enough of it.

Joel, the latest groom did a Kaftan of a white color with a wine-colored embroidery around the neck. The intricate designs in the Kaftan were what gave the look that classic appeal. He looked like a whole lot of gentle he is.

The bride, Anisha gave us something very elaborate and elegant. She did it the debonair way with a merger of Kente and wine colored fabric. The ‘Kaba and slit’ style was off the hook. She equally had some beautiful pearl stones across the costume.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the duo the very best in their newly commenced marriage voyage.