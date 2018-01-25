She has shared some stunning pictures to celebrate her birthday.
Spouse of Chairman of New Patriotic Party ( NPP ), Paul Afoko , has shared some beautiful photos to mark her birthday .
Mrs. Josy Afoko who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 celebrated her birthday in style cladded in a flamboyant red gown.Styled by celebrity stylist, Akosua Vee, wife of controversial musician and sympathizer of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mrs Afoko looked simply ethereal.
Her red seemingly ball gown is every lady’s must have. She dazzled in the apparel like the queen she is. The off-shoulder red gown could also pass for a bridal dress inspiration. The red color beautifully complimented her skin tone.
Mrs. Afoko matched the look with a beautiful fascinator on her hair that has life on its own. The stunning outfit is by popular fashion designer, Melanie Crane.
Check out more of these amazing photos.
