Photographer treats couple to an awesome wedding photos


Kwabena Awuku Ghanaian celebrity photographer treats football club owner to an awesome wedding shoot

Happy marriage

Paa T and Rhoda's wedding over the weekend got so much attention in Ghana's capital Accra.

It's every woman's dream to wear the most jaw-dropping wedding gown on the day of her wedding and Rhoda just nailed it.

The event was also made remarkable by the professional touch of celebrity photographer Kwabena Awuku, treating the couple to amazing shoot.

A classy garden event which saw Michael “Paa T” Tawiah Attoh (CEO of Accra Young Wise Football Club, and PM’s Lounge) say “I do” to his sweetheart, Rhoda Adei Asantewa Neequaye, in the presence of several high-profile personalities including actresses Moesha Budong and Efia Odo, executives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), members of the Shatta Movement, as well as a number of TV and radio presenters.

LYNX Entertainment singer KiDi, was present to serenade guests with songs from his ever-growing catalogue.

Another highlight of the beautiful function, which came off at the Page Centre in Sakaman – Accra, was the fascinating decor ( a masterful blend of  gold, white and wine).

