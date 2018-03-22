This photo of Shatta Wale dressed like a cowboy is totally hilarious

news

If there is anything aside from his musical talent, charisma, and maybe his controversial nature which makes us love him, then it has to be his personal style with regards to fashion.

Charles Nii Armah Jr. known in the showbiz industry as Shatta Wale knows how to cause a public stir and this time it is all about this look of his.A picture which just popped up on the internet of the dancehall king in cowboy fashion and it is totally hilarious.

Shatta is seen in some big top with a sweater on top which has leather belt across his waist not forgetting the signature item on the western wear; the cowboy hats.He also went with the theme of the look when he cranked it up holding a pistol and a riffle.

Western wear also known as Cowboy fashion is a category of men's and women's clothing which derives its unique style from the clothes worn in the 19th-century Wild West. It ranges from accurate historical reproductions of the pioneer, mountain man, Civil War, cowboy and vaquero clothing to the stylized garments popularized by swinging cowboys in the1950s.