Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Best celebrities at 2018 VGMA


VGMA2018 Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

Here are the most stunning looks from the ceremony

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards witnessed a lot of elegant dressing from the celebrities.

Most celebrities brought their style and very best looks to this year's VGMA.

After going through the numerous photos of celebrities who attended the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Pulse.com.gh brings you the best and worst outfit at the VGMA.

Here are the most stunning looks in no particular order from the ceremony on Saturday.

1.  AJ Sarpong

Best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards play

Aj Sarpong

 

2. Johny Hughes

play

 

3. Beauty Queens

Best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards play

Best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

 

4. Tooswet Annan

Best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards play

Too Sweet Annan

5.

Best celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards play

Best celebrities  at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

6. Kafui Danku

Best celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards play

Best celebrities  at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

7. Tee phlow

Best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards play

Tee Phlow

8. Kidi's

Best celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards play

Kidi

9. Magnom

play

10. Ahoufe Patri

Best celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards play

Best celebrities  at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

VGMA2018: Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearances will give you hope. VGMA2018 Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearances will give you hope.
Pulse Fashion: 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding
Pulse Fashion: 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to church Pulse Fashion 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to church
#VGMA2018: Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA #VGMA2018 Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA
Pulse Fashion: Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all classic ladies Pulse Fashion Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all classic ladies
Red Carpet Failures: 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

Recommended Videos

Independence Day: Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style Independence Day Samira Bawumia Slays On Independence Day In Fashion Style
Check This Out: 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle Check This Out 7 Ghanaian Brides Who Look Radiant In Natural Hairstyle
Fashion: How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways Fashion How To Tie A Head Wrap In 3 Fabulous Ways



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to churchbullet
3 Pulse Fashion You have to see what Kubolor wore to Ebony’s funeralbullet
4 Pulse Fashion Moesha Buduong sets the tone for the Christmas...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s...bullet
6 #VGMA2018 Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last...bullet
7 Pulse Style Stylish Naa Ashokor looks beautiful in these photosbullet
8 Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion 5 times we fell in love with Afia...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks...bullet

Related Articles

VGMA2018 Kidi's 2017 VGMA look versus his 2018 appearances will give you hope.
VGMA2018 Photos of some best dressed celebrities at 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music awards
Pulse Fashion 5 dresses from Moesha Bouduong you can take to church
#VGMA2018 Flashback of our 10 best-dressed celebrities at last year’s VGMA
Pulse Fashion Naa Ashorkor'S African print style is a must-have for all classic ladies
Red Carpet Failures 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA
Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s wedding
Pulse Fashion Zylofon boss, Nana Appiah Mensah looks regal in this traditional attire
Photos We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Celebrity Birthday Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
3 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
6 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
7 Fashion Tips 10 fascinator inspiration for every fashionable...bullet

Fashion

We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Photos We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed
Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures
Celebrity Birthday Wife of A-plus, Akosua Vee marks birthday with lovely pictures
4 smart ways to nail your office wear
Men Style 4 smart ways to nail your office wear
Sandra Ankobiah
Pulse Fashion 5 casual looks from Sandra Ankobiah that are just breathtaking