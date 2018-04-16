Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

The oversized coat of Patapaa, 'Coat Vien' is his new brand


#Coatvien The oversized coat of Patapaa, 'Coat Vien' is his new brand

Patapaa addresses the reason for wearing the famous oversized suit.

The One Corner hit maker has mentioned he intentionally wore an oversized coat in order to have a distinct look from the rest.

According to him, the suit was bought by his management. He wanted to be the talk of town after the VGMAs and that has been achieved.

He indicated that from now, he intends to put on the oversized coat in order to gain the attention of Ghanaians and the world as a whole.

Patapaa mentioned that his coat is called “Coat Vien” and that he has more for Ghanaians in the coming days.

He indicated that as an entertainer, he is expected to relate very well with the public hence the reason why he always wants to look different.

On losing the most popular song of the year, he also indicated that he has left everything to God and has been motivated to do more for himself.

