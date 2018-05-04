WATCH: BBC interviews Shaha Wigs

news

The British Broadcasting Corporation as part of telling the story of successful businessmen in Africa is in Ghana to interview entrepreneurs who have done extremely well for their brands.

The British public service broadcaster as part of filming the journey of business tycoons in Ghana documented the story of Ghanaian beauty brand Shasha Wigs.

In an interview with top Kenyan comedian, Karis, host of the 'Be Your Own Boss' program on BBC, Mrs Charlotte Dwumoh Asiedu, CEO of Shasha Unisex Salon and Shasha Wigs narrated her small beginnings and how her company manufactures wigs in Accra. She later embarked on a journey with the show host around town to showcase him how the company delivers products to clients.

Celebrity blogger, radio, and TV host Zionfelix real name Adomako Felix who is head of digital marketing at Shasha Wigs explained how online marketing which is the main promotional tool for the company has boosted the sales of the wigs. The Celebrity Ride Wide With Zionfelix show host further revealed why Shasha Wigs mostly employ the services of top Ghanaian celebrities for a photoshoot.

Celebrity makeup artiste, Minalyntouch who is in charge of the company's makeup commented on the importance of makeup to the firm during its photoshoot with celebrities and models to help promote the brand and other activities.

'Be Your Own Boss' is a new program on BBC world service which will start airing soon. Other businessmen BBC will interview in Ghana includes Godfred Obeng Boateng, CEO of A1 bread, Sandrah Ozwald, boss of Saint Ozwald Shoes and few others.

Shasha Wigs has worked with A-list stars like Afia Schwarzenegger, Emelia Brobbey, Maame Serwaa, Tracey Boakye, Babie Dapaah, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and many others

Watch excerpts from the interview below.