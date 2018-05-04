WATCH: BBC interviews Shaha Wigs

The British public service broadcaster as part of filming the journey of business tycoons in Ghana documented the story of Ghanaian beauty brand Shasha Wigs.
In an interview with top Kenyan comedian, Karis, host of the 'Be Your Own Boss' program on BBC, Mrs Charlotte Dwumoh Asiedu, CEO of Shasha Unisex Salon and Shasha Wigs narrated her small beginnings and how her company manufactures wigs in Accra. She later embarked on a journey with the show host around town to showcase him how the company delivers products to clients.
Celebrity blogger, radio, and TV host Zionfelix real name Adomako Felix who is head of digital marketing at Shasha Wigs explained how online marketing which is the main promotional tool for the company has boosted the sales of the wigs. The Celebrity Ride Wide With Zionfelix show host further revealed why Shasha Wigs mostly employ the services of top Ghanaian celebrities for a photoshoot.
'Be Your Own Boss' is a new program on BBC world service which will start airing soon. Other businessmen BBC will interview in Ghana includes Godfred Obeng Boateng, CEO of A1 bread, Sandrah Ozwald, boss of Saint Ozwald Shoes and few others.
Shasha Wigs has worked with A-list stars like Afia Schwarzenegger, Emelia Brobbey, Maame Serwaa, Tracey Boakye, Babie Dapaah, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and many others
Watch excerpts from the interview below.
When dreams and aspirations are well desired it surely comes to pass. Hard work and determination is a key for attaining growth and excellence.SHASHA WIGS a brand well accepted and cherished across the length and Breath of ghana and extends to the other parts of the world ,we had know doubts that great media houses will one day approach us to enquire about our SUCESS story.BBC LONDON we are most grateful for seeing our works from far and drawing nearer to us to know what SHASHA wigs are all about and to know our success thus far.We so grateful and humbled for coming all the way from LONDON to see us .With Determination and zeal anyone can also make it in life .SHASHA WIGS WE ARE THE BEST IN THE GAME NATIONWIDE AND INTERNATIONALLY.BBC TEAM WE ARE GRATEFUL.FOLKS WATCH OUT FOR THE AIRING ON BBC SHASHA WIGS WE GONE GLOBAL!! Video Credit: @unlimitedstudios. # makeup @minalyntouch @zionfelixdotcom