We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed

Everyone has a twin and we’ve just identified Shatta Michy’s.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A woman by the name Missy Brown will soon be garnering Instagram fame, for her resemblance to the megastar.

The lady came to our notice after Celebrity stylist, Akosua Vee posted her picture to wish her a happy birthday.

Missy, the CEO of New Edition Trendz (A  hairline home) bears such a striking resemblance to the longtime girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Shatta Michy that could get the two twisted in photos.

Missy goes with the Instagram handle @neweditiontrendz and has over 2k followers on Instagram.  Like Shatta Michy, the adorable entrepreneur has an incredible fashion sense and body stature.

