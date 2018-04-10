We just found Shatta Michy’s look alike and you will be amazed

Everyone has a twin and we’ve just identified Shatta Michy’s.
The lady came to our notice after Celebrity stylist, Akosua Vee posted her picture to wish her a happy birthday.
Missy, the CEO of New Edition Trendz (A hairline home) bears such a striking resemblance to the longtime girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Shatta Michy that could get the two twisted in photos.
Missy goes with the Instagram handle @neweditiontrendz and has over 2k followers on Instagram. Like Shatta Michy, the adorable entrepreneur has an incredible fashion sense and body stature.
