Pulse List :  3 rice recipes to try this Christmas


Pulse List 3 rice recipes to try this Christmas

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Coconut rice (Photo credit - Recipegirl) play

Coconut rice (Photo credit - Recipegirl)
The Christmas buzz is happening. It’s that time of year where lights, smells, and sounds are in full holiday effect.

Invite your family and friends over and create new memories over sumptuous meals and drinks.

We all love jollof rice but you can add try new recipes this Christmas to make everyone fall in love with your cooking.

  • Coconut rice

Ingredients

3 onions, finely chopped

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tbsp butter

 Long grain rice

2 x 400ml cans coconut milk

Coconut rice play

Coconut rice

 

Method

Heat onions in the oil and butter in a large saucepan.

Add rice when the onion is soft, cook and stir for a couple of mins. Tip in the coconut milk with 2 cans water.

Bring to a gentle simmer, stirring, then cover, lower the heat to the lowest setting and cook for 10-15 minutes.

When the rice is cooked, it should be sticky and creamy but not watery, and not quite cooked – still a bit crunchy.

  • Cauliflower rice

Ingredients

1 medium cauliflower, chopped

Handful coriander, chopped

Carrots, chopped

Cucumber, chopped

Cooked rice

Cumin seeds, toasted (optional)

Method

Tip rice into a heatproof bowl, cover with cling film and microwave for 7 minutes on High – there is no need to add any water.

Stir in the vegetables.

For spicier rice, add some toasted cumin seeds.

  • Spicy rice

Ingredients

1 large onion, finely sliced

1 bay leaf

small cinnamon stick

25g butter

1 tsp turmeric

100ml hot curry paste

Rice

handful sesame seeds

1l chicken stock

25g flaked almonds, toasted

big handful chopped coriander

Method

Fry the onions, bay and whole spices in the butter for 10 mins. Sprinkle in the turmeric, then add the curry paste and cook until aromatic.

Add the rice and the sesame seeds, stir and cook for a good few mins, then add the stock and bring to the boil.

Cover with a tight-fitting lid and when really boiling lower the heat and cook for 10 mins. Turn the heat off but don’t lift the lid and leave to sit for 20 mins.

Stir in half the almonds and coriander, with the rest of the coriander and the almonds thrown over the top.

