Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Invite your family and friends over and create new memories over sumptuous meals and drinks.
We all love jollof rice but you can add try new recipes this Christmas to make everyone fall in love with your cooking.
Ingredients
3 onions, finely chopped
1 tbsp sunflower oil
1 tbsp butter
Long grain rice
2 x 400ml cans coconut milk
Method
Heat onions in the oil and butter in a large saucepan.
Add rice when the onion is soft, cook and stir for a couple of mins. Tip in the coconut milk with 2 cans water.
Bring to a gentle simmer, stirring, then cover, lower the heat to the lowest setting and cook for 10-15 minutes.
When the rice is cooked, it should be sticky and creamy but not watery, and not quite cooked – still a bit crunchy.
Ingredients
1 medium cauliflower, chopped
Handful coriander, chopped
Carrots, chopped
Cucumber, chopped
Cooked rice
Cumin seeds, toasted (optional)
Method
Tip rice into a heatproof bowl, cover with cling film and microwave for 7 minutes on High – there is no need to add any water.
Stir in the vegetables.
For spicier rice, add some toasted cumin seeds.
Ingredients
1 large onion, finely sliced
1 bay leaf
small cinnamon stick
25g butter
1 tsp turmeric
100ml hot curry paste
Rice
handful sesame seeds
1l chicken stock
25g flaked almonds, toasted
big handful chopped coriander
Method
Fry the onions, bay and whole spices in the butter for 10 mins. Sprinkle in the turmeric, then add the curry paste and cook until aromatic.
Add the rice and the sesame seeds, stir and cook for a good few mins, then add the stock and bring to the boil.
Cover with a tight-fitting lid and when really boiling lower the heat and cook for 10 mins. Turn the heat off but don’t lift the lid and leave to sit for 20 mins.
Stir in half the almonds and coriander, with the rest of the coriander and the almonds thrown over the top.