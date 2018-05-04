Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

3 serene beaches in Ghana for a weekend getaway


There are lots of beaches out there but these are our favourites.

  • Published:
Labadi Beach Hotel play

Labadi Beach Hotel
  • Labadi Beach hotel

Amid tropical gardens, this opulent oceanfront hotel on Labadi Beach is 8 km from the mausoleum and museum in Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and 7 km from bustling Accra city center. 

The chic, contemporary rooms offer free Wi-Fi and flat-screens, plus minibars, and tea and coffeemakers. All have balconies, while upgrades come with Nespresso machines. Posh suites have living/dining areas; upgrades add kitchenettes. Room service is available 24/7.

Freebies include parking, and breakfast served in an elegant restaurant. There's also a piano bar, a cocktail lounge, and a terrace overlooking an outdoor pool. Amenities include a sauna and meeting space.

  • La Palm Royal hotel

Set along Labadi Beach, this upscale resort situated on12 hectares is 10 km from the centre of Accra. 

Featuring dark wood furnishings and warm colours, the modern rooms come with free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs and iPod docks. Upgraded rooms have coffee machines, while suites add lounge areas, kitchens and dining tables.

Breakfast and parking are free. Other amenities include beach access, an outdoor pool and a fitness centre, as well as a casino, 3 restaurants, 2 bars, and an ice cream parlour.

  • Busua Beach

Busua Beach is located on several acres of natural sandy beaches about 45 km west of the port city of Takoradi in Ghana's Western Region, about a 5.5-hour drive from Accra.

Busua beach is a wonderful place to be, with its night cool breeze and accommodating atmosphere. The water here is serene and most inviting. The beach stretches for miles and isn't littered with trash or excess people, partly because of its more remote location. More of an effort, it is well worth the visit.

