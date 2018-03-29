7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays

news

Kick start your holiday with these interesting holiday tips to make it fun.

Well, the Easter holidays is here again and there are always creative things that we can so not to get bored. You just need to put some thought and imagination into your day. The list of enjoyable things you can do is inexhaustible.

Pulse.com.gh is going to share 7 fun things to do at home. Enjoy!

1. Throw a (low-key) party

Entertaining in Easter doesn't have to be a chore. Keep it casual and invite some friends around for wreath making gift wrapping or cookie decorating. Make it a potluck, so all you'll have to do is throw on some tunes and open some bubbly.

2. Learn new skills

The holidays are a great time to spend on self-improvement. Devote your time to something you haven't previously had time to practice, such as dancing, playing the piano, swimming, etc. The more skills you have, the more opportunities are open to you in life,

3. Catch up with old ties (and stay in touch with new ones)

Pretty much everyone you went to high school with will be off school for the holidays. You can use this time to catch up, relive old times and get the gang together to reminisce about the good ol’ days.

4. See a movie

Some of the best films of the year are released during the holiday season and, since you have a lot of free time on your hands, it’s a great opportunity to take advantage!

Ask a friend, family member or longtime crush to join and, perhaps, splurge on sharing that jumbo popcorn.

5. Camping and hiking

Camping and hiking are what most kids love, and they are affordable too. So, plan one out for your kids or join them and there’s lots you can do together like raising a tent, gathering firewood, and going for nature hikes. Nature trails were another thing my kids thoroughly enjoyed.

6. Catch up on your reading

What we’re suggesting here is the kind of reading you actually enjoy – not your required reading for school. Seriously – when was the last time you read a book that you didn’t have to? Pick up a book because it looks interesting, cozy up and get lost in it. Enjoy – you’ll be happy you did!

7. Enjoy a hearty meal

Finally, and most importantly enjoy a hearty meal after each day. Delectable delicacies in Dubai will make sure that you and your kids never run out of yummy options. Try everything, from contemporary roadside trucks to luxurious hotels to taste the essence of this awesome destination.