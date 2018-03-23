Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship


  • You never meet his friends

If he really considers you an integral part of his life and someone he hopes to marry or keep a long term relationship, he will start by introducing you to his friends.

  • He is very careful you don’t leave your belongings at his place

This is pretty straightforward. He does not want any possession of yours to be at his place for whatever reason he has. The one time you left your stuff at his end, he threw it away. He doesn’t want any traces. He isn’t into you.

  • Conversation turns sexual

The few times he calls you, regardless of the topic, he finds ways to chip in how he misses you and wants to be with you in bed, reminiscing on how great he enjoyed the last sexual encounter with you. Also, when you call him, it always turns sexual, like: ‘ I wish to see you naked in dim light and caress you passionately’.

  • He never asks about your family, job or friends

If he doesn’t meddle in your family affairs to the extent of even skipping your in-house birthday party with flimsy excuses, then you know he only wants to be with you for sex. When you are busily talking about your job issues and  he is chatting with his friends on the phone it should raise red flags.

  • You never go on a real date

Dates are for men who consider themselves boyfriends, not men who consider themselves sex mates.  Men who are interested in courting and getting to know you would want to be out and about with you - whether it’s going to a gallery opening or a new restaurant for a romantic dinner.

  • He only compliments your looks

You always feel great when your partner appreciates your appearance and adores your physique but sometimes it is more terrific when they praise you for your inner qualities too.

If he loves your curvaceous body but not your sense of humour, compliments how ‘hot’and sexy’ you look but never how smart and interesting you are, then you should know he only wants sex from you.

  • When he comes to your place, he heads straight for the bedroom.

In a relationship where someone is excited about knowing you, curious about your life and what you think, there are so many things to talk about.

In a relationship where someone is only interested in using you for sex, there’s nothing important to discuss. A man who’s using you for sex doesn’t want to spend time chitchatting about your day.

He hates hanging out in the living room or eating in the kitchen. Your bedroom is the favourite place he loves to be whenever he visits - a serene, secure place to initiate what he really came to do.

  • He always find excuses for you not to sleepover.

He never straight-up says you have to leave but he always has a "thing" really early the next morning. A "thing with friends" or "a work thing" or "some family thing." Read the signs, sister.

