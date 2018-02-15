Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Eating ultra-processed foods ‘linked to cancer,’ study says


Food Facts Eating ultra-processed foods ‘linked to cancer,’ study says

The study discovered that people who eat more ultra-processed food have a higher risk of cancer. Such foods are the ones with unrecognizable and unpronounceable words on the list of ingredients.

A new study, published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal, found that a 10 percent increase in the amount of ultra-processed foods in a person's diet was linked to a 12 percent increase in cancers of some kind.

We eat a lot of ultra-processed food and these foods tend to be sugary and not so great for us. So, when we talk about ultra-processed foods, we have to remember that it’s a vague category that only loosely communicates the nutrition of its foods.

Foods including diet coke, cakes, chicken nuggets and mass-produced bread as "ultra-processed". These are what are usually used in the making of unprocessed foods; food coloring, flavor extracts, artificial sweeteners, anti-caking agents and many more.

Such foods are the ones with unrecognizable and unpronounceable words on the list of ingredients (anything from the candy that turns your tongue blue to healthier-sounding canned soups packed with artificial flavors, additives or emulsifiers.)

Most food is processed to some degree, but ultra-processed foods are typically much more calorie-, sodium- and sugar packed.

"This study doesn't mean that people should think 'if I eat this cracker, I'm going to get cancer,' " McCullough said. "The overriding message of this study was really to look at an overall diet pattern rather than a specific ingredient, and it supports a lot of what we already know."

Eating more highly processed foods are probably eating fewer healthy foods, which may help prevent cancer. Nutritionists recommend a diet rich in whole grains, whole fruits and vegetables instead of foods that have little nutritional value.

