The 7 healthiest breakfast foods at trader joe's, according to nutritionists

1) Unsweetened Instant Oatmeal

Clutch for when you're just not into making oatmeal on the stovetop. “There's no sugar added, unlike most instant oatmeals, and they've got flax and chia seeds added for an omega-3 boost.

They also have ancient grains - quinoa and amaranth - for extra fiber and plant protein,” says Whitney English, R.D.N. “I’ll toss these packs in my suitcase and add a sliced up banana for sweetness."

Per 1 packet: 150 cal, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g sat), 27 g carbs, 0 g sugar, 20 mg sodium, 5 g fiber, 5 g protein.

2) Greek Yogurt

“This is a staple in my Trader Joe’s cart,” says Alissa Rumsey, R.D., a NYC-based dietitian and founder of Alissa Rumsey Nutrition and Wellness. “I always choose 2 percent or 4 percent (full fat) as I think it tastes much better than fat-free and is much more satiating. I pair it with granola and fresh fruit for a balance of protein, fiber, fat and carbs that keeps me full and satisfied.”



Per 1-cup serving of low-fat, plain Greek yogurt: 160 cal, 3 g fat (3 g sat), 9 g carbs, 5 g sugar, 85 mg sodium, 0 g fiber, 24 g protein.

3) Bran Flakes

On mornings when you’re craving cereal, reach for Trader Joe’s bran flakes. “These bran flakes are lower in sugar than many other cereals and it's a high-fiber cereal that will help keep you satiated in the morning,” says culinary nutrition expert Jessica Levinson, R.D.N. She recommends eating them with your choice of milk and adding some fresh fruit for extra fiber.

Per 3/4-cup serving: 100 cal, 0.5 g fat (0 g sat), 24 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 220 mg sodium, 5 g fiber, 3 g protein.

4) Strawberry Raspberry Oatmeal Cups

These single-serve oatmeal cups are the perfect easy breakfast, says registered dietitian Lindsay Livingston. “I love that there's six grams of fiber, nine grams of protein, and only five grams of sugar per cup! Great when I need breakfast for the kids in a hurry!” she says. Bonus points for a super-simple ingredient list - oats, freeze-dried fruits, cinnamon, and brown sugar.

Per 1 container: 220 cal, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g sat), 38 g carbs, 5 g sugar, 0 mg sodium, 6 g fiber, 9 g protein.

5) Mixed Nut Butter

While you shouldn't necessarily just have a few spoons of nut butter for breakfast (sorry!), this is a great add-on. “It contains roasted almonds, cashews, walnuts, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, and pecans, which add heart-healthy fats and savory flavor to oatmeal, toast, sliced fruit, or yogurt,” says Molly Cleary, R.D.



Or combine your mixed nut butter with medjool dates, suggests Rumsey. “When I'm in a hurry, I'll stuff a few medjool dates with mixed nut butter. It's a great pairing of carbs, fat, and a little protein, and gets me through the first few hours of the day until I have time to have a larger meal,” she says.

Per 2-Tbsp serving: 190 cal, 18 g fat (2.5 g sat), 7 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 35 mg sodium, 2 g fiber, 5 g protein.

6) Low-Fat Plain Kefir

If you’re a little bored of your regular yogurt, try this kefir. “I use it to make smoothies or overnight oats for more gut-healthy probiotics,” says Levinson. Plus, the effervescent drink is 99 percent lactose-free and a great way to get your A and D vitamins.

Per 1-cup serving: 100 cal, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g sat), 11 g carbs, 11 g sugar, 115 mg sodium, 0 g fiber, 9 g protein.

7) Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

With this seasoning, you’ll get all the flavor of an everything bagel but without the carb hangover. “It’s a great low-calorie flavor addition to avocado toast or with savory oatmeal,” says Cleary. Plus, the flavor-bursting topping will make your breakfast feel more satisfying. But be warned: it’s addicting!

Per 1/4 tsp serving: 5 cal, 0 g fat (0 g sat), 0 g carbs, 0 g sugar, 80 mg sodium, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein.