Here are 7 local foods you serve at your wedding


Forget about fried rice, here are 7 local foods you serve at your wedding

Make your big day a remarkable one with our traditional dishes.

Why Ghanaian wedding menus are entirely western influenced when we score these big moments with our own traditional foods.

Just because you're having a wedding doesn't mean you have to serve over the top fancy foods like sweet potato pie, lasagna, fried rice, sea foods and so on. Not to say these aren't tasty, they're just not everyone's cup of tea) especially here in Ghana where we have immense love for our local dishes.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 7 local foods you can serve at your wedding.

1.Waakye

Waakye with spaghetti, gari, salad, egg, wele, and meat is the ideal food for a lot of Ghanaians. Guest will definitely receive it with much love like they always do at your wedding.

2.Aboloo

When was the last time you had yourself some Aboloo? You’re not the only person who’s missed this food and this will definitely spark some excitement at your wedding.

3.Eto

Eto tastes good even if it is not your staple food and your guests will definitely love it.

4. Apapransa

Apapransa is cheap to make and cuts across a lot of tribes in Ghana and since you will be having guests from a lot of diverse backgrounds, this food will be perfect for your wedding.

5. Banku and tilapia

When you see fish being grilled on the streets of Accra it is most likely to be tilapia, a delicacy among Ghanaians, who spice then grill the succulent freshwater fish. It complements banku, a Southern mix of fermented corn and cassava dough, and very hot pepper, diced tomatoes and onions.

6. Kelewele

No list of traditional Ghanaian foods would be complete without this savory side dish. Kelewele is an instant favorite among anyone who tries it, even those who aren’t big fans of peppery food

7. Boiled yam or plantain with Kontomire stew

One present feature in local Ghanaian food is the use of a variety of leaf vegetables and local herbs and spices.

