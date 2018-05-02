How much money do Taxify drivers really make?

Find out if signing up as a Taxify driver is worth it.
The best thing about Taxify is that unlike other ride-hailing companies, they only take 15% commissions (10% lower than their closest competitor). But for many drivers who don’t own their cars and have to handle paying vehicle owners, fuel and running costs of car maintenance, how much actually ends up in your pockets?
We’ve done the calculations, and gathered data across a range of Taxify drivers. The following charts give a rough idea of earnings:
If you drive on Taxify full time
If you drive on Taxify Part-time
Once you know or have estimated your gross fares per hour, our figures above can be used as a rough guide to what profits you can expect.
Taxify often offers hourly bonuses that guarantee drivers extra earnings outside of standard fares. Even if Taxify is your secondary source of income, you’ll still be aiming to earn more by taking advantage of bonus offers. So to work out your take home daily you’ll need to estimate your gross fares using the percentages above.
You be the judge. If the hourly rate you’ve calculated weighs up for you as a good value use of your time, then yes, absolutely.
One of the most appealing aspects of driving for Taxify outside of the low commissions is the flexibility to work on your own schedule, as often or as little as you like. What other job, part time or full time, offers that? So even if you earn less than if you worked a structured part time job, the flexibility is valuable, and may offset the lower wages. It’s just a question of whether that trade-off is right for you.
If you decide to go for it, sign up to drive by visiting the website