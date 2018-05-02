How much money do Taxify drivers really make?

news

If you are thinking about driving for Taxify, it can be hard to figure out how much money you’ll actually make. Fares can vary, there will be very busy times and less busy times and although Taxify offers targeted bonuses and you can earn more for completing trips within set targets, it’s great to have a firm grip on what you can expect to earn.

The best thing about Taxify is that unlike other ride-hailing companies, they only take 15% commissions (10% lower than their closest competitor). But for many drivers who don’t own their cars and have to handle paying vehicle owners, fuel and running costs of car maintenance, how much actually ends up in your pockets?

We’ve done the calculations, and gathered data across a range of Taxify drivers. The following charts give a rough idea of earnings:

If you drive on Taxify full time

If you drive on Taxify Part-time

How much money can you make per day?

This depends on a few things. The most obvious factor is how much you earn in fares per hour. This will depend on your location, the time of day or day of the week you drive, how long you stay online and a bunch of other variables. Many drivers have told us they were able to boost their average gross fares per hour by driving at strategic times, or by travelling to a different part of town before switching on their app. If you’re just starting out, try keeping records of your hourly earnings at different times of day and days of the week to find the most profitable times to drive that fit your schedule.

Once you know or have estimated your gross fares per hour, our figures above can be used as a rough guide to what profits you can expect.

Taxify often offers hourly bonuses that guarantee drivers extra earnings outside of standard fares. Even if Taxify is your secondary source of income, you’ll still be aiming to earn more by taking advantage of bonus offers. So to work out your take home daily you’ll need to estimate your gross fares using the percentages above.

So Is Taxify Driving Really Worth It?

You be the judge. If the hourly rate you’ve calculated weighs up for you as a good value use of your time, then yes, absolutely.

One of the most appealing aspects of driving for Taxify outside of the low commissions is the flexibility to work on your own schedule, as often or as little as you like. What other job, part time or full time, offers that? So even if you earn less than if you worked a structured part time job, the flexibility is valuable, and may offset the lower wages. It’s just a question of whether that trade-off is right for you.

How To Get Started

If you decide to go for it, sign up to drive by visiting the website

You can download the Taxify driver app on Android and IOS.