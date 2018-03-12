How to baked Tilapia

news

Tilapia is a delicious, lean white fish that has a wide variety of associated health benefits, including its ability to help reduce weight, boost overall metabolism, speed up repair and growth throughout the body.

Ingredients

Garlic, chopped

Ginger, chopped

Onion, chopped

Salt

Pepper, blended

Tomatoes

Fresh tilapia.

Fish spices

Olive oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees F). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

Descale the fish and wash thoroughly.

Combine onion and garlic, ginger, kpakposhito, black pepper and blend until smooth.

Add salt to spices and rub tilapia all over with it.

Leave to marinade for 30 minutes.

Cover the dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until vegetables are tender and fish flakes easily with a fork.