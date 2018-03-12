How to baked Tilapia

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Tilapia is a delicious, lean white fish that has a wide variety of associated health benefits, including its ability to help reduce weight, boost overall metabolism, speed up repair and growth throughout the body.
Garlic, chopped
Ginger, chopped
Onion, chopped
Salt
Pepper, blended
Tomatoes
Fresh tilapia.
Fish spices
Olive oil
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees F). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.
Descale the fish and wash thoroughly.
Combine onion and garlic, ginger, kpakposhito, black pepper and blend until smooth.
Add salt to spices and rub tilapia all over with it.
Leave to marinade for 30 minutes.
Cover the dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until vegetables are tender and fish flakes easily with a fork.