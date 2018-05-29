Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make the perfect milkshake at home


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

How to make the perfect milkshake at home
A milkshake is a rich, creamy ice cream treat that pairs perfectly with a burger or fries, or can be enjoyed as a cool dessert on its own.

Ingredients

•     scoops of vanilla (or flavor of choice) ice cream  

2 oz (60 ml) milk

•  Chocolate, strawberry, or caramel syrup (optional)

•   Vanilla extract (optional)

•    Malt powder (optional)

•    Frozen fruit (optional)

•    3 crumbled cookies (optional)

•    1 candy bar, chopped into small pieces (optional)

Method

1. Add three scoops of ice cream to your blender or milkshake mixer

2. Pour in 2 oz (1/4 cup or 60 ml) of milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and any additional ingredients.

3. Blend your milkshake for about 1 minute.

4. Pour the milkshake into your chilled glass.

