Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
• scoops of vanilla (or flavor of choice) ice cream
2 oz (60 ml) milk
• Chocolate, strawberry, or caramel syrup (optional)
• Vanilla extract (optional)
• Malt powder (optional)
• Frozen fruit (optional)
• 3 crumbled cookies (optional)
• 1 candy bar, chopped into small pieces (optional)
1. Add three scoops of ice cream to your blender or milkshake mixer
2. Pour in 2 oz (1/4 cup or 60 ml) of milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and any additional ingredients.
3. Blend your milkshake for about 1 minute.
4. Pour the milkshake into your chilled glass.