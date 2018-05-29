How to make the perfect milkshake at home

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A milkshake is a rich, creamy ice cream treat that pairs perfectly with a burger or fries, or can be enjoyed as a cool dessert on its own.

Ingredients

• scoops of vanilla (or flavor of choice) ice cream

2 oz (60 ml) milk

• Chocolate, strawberry, or caramel syrup (optional)

• Vanilla extract (optional)

• Malt powder (optional)

• Frozen fruit (optional)

• 3 crumbled cookies (optional)

• 1 candy bar, chopped into small pieces (optional)

Method

1. Add three scoops of ice cream to your blender or milkshake mixer

2. Pour in 2 oz (1/4 cup or 60 ml) of milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and any additional ingredients.

3. Blend your milkshake for about 1 minute.

4. Pour the milkshake into your chilled glass.