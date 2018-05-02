24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Recipe

How to prepare dinner rolls

Cooking Time

35 minutes

Cooking Method

Baking

Cuisine

American

Servings

4

Ingredients

5 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

2 cups plain yogurt

1 cup olive oil or another oil

2 teaspoons sugar, optional

5 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 to 1 cup whole wheat flour

1 egg yolk

READ ALSO

How to prepare oatmeal muffins

How to prepare garlic chicken strips

How to prepare scrambled egg pizza

How to prepare brown rice risotto

Method

Preheat oven to 370F (190C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and put aside.

Mix baking powder, yogurt, olive oil, salt and sugar in a large bowl well.

Whisk all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour and gradually add the flour to the wet mixture and mix with your hand or with a stand mixer until you have a non-sticky dough.

Shape the dough into balls and place them on the parchment paper.

Beat the yolk well and coat the top of dough balls with it using a brush.

Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden.