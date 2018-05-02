Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare dinner rolls
Cooking Time
35 minutes
Cooking Method
Baking
Cuisine
American
Servings
4
Ingredients
5 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons salt
2 cups plain yogurt
1 cup olive oil or another oil
2 teaspoons sugar, optional
5 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 to 1 cup whole wheat flour
1 egg yolk
READ ALSO
How to prepare oatmeal muffins
How to prepare garlic chicken strips
How to prepare scrambled egg pizza
How to prepare brown rice risotto
Method
Preheat oven to 370F (190C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and put aside.
Mix baking powder, yogurt, olive oil, salt and sugar in a large bowl well.
Whisk all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour and gradually add the flour to the wet mixture and mix with your hand or with a stand mixer until you have a non-sticky dough.
Shape the dough into balls and place them on the parchment paper.
Beat the yolk well and coat the top of dough balls with it using a brush.
Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden.