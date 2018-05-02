Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare dinner rolls


How to prepare dinner rolls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  Published:
play
Recipe

How to prepare dinner rolls

Cooking Time

35 minutes

Cooking Method

Baking

Cuisine

American

Servings

4

Ingredients

5 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

2 cups plain yogurt

1 cup olive oil or another oil

2 teaspoons sugar, optional

5 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 to 1 cup whole wheat flour

1 egg yolk

play

 

Method

Preheat oven to 370F (190C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and put aside.

Mix baking powder, yogurt, olive oil, salt and sugar in a large bowl well.

Whisk all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour and gradually add the flour to the wet mixture and mix with your hand or with a stand mixer until you have a non-sticky dough.

Shape the dough into balls and place them on the parchment paper.

Beat the yolk well and coat the top of dough balls with it using a brush.

Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden.

