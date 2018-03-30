Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Ingredients

  • 4 medium sized snails

  • 1 medium sized smoked mudfish

  • 2 handfuls of mushrooms

  • 1 grilled salmon

  • 2 dried herrings

  • Piece of Koobi (salted dry tilapia)

  • 10-15 medium size cocoyam leaves (Kontomire)

  • Handful of Kwansesaawa

  • 2 medium sized onions peeled

  • 4 garlic cloves peeled

  • Thumb sized ginger

  • Pepper

  • 4 fingers of Okra - optional

  • 4 medium sized fresh tomatoes

  • Onga cube

  • Pinch of salt

Method

  • Remove the snails from their shells and wash the snails with lemon juice. Cut up a whole lemon and use half of it to rub the snail, squeezing the juice whilst cleaning the snail.

  • Cut mushroom and koobi into desirable sizes and put into a big saucepan

  • Add snails and carefully wash dried herrings and add

  • Steam the meat and fish with onga cube, salt and blended ginger, onion and garlic. Don't forget to add small amount of water.

  • Wash fresh tomatoes and onion, then add to the meat. cover the saucepan.

  • Remove the stalks from the cocoyam leaves and wash twice.

  • Put leaves in a saucepan and add water pepper and Kwansesaawa and cover to boil for 5 - 8 minutes.

  • Remove tomatoes and onion from the soup and grind if its well cooked.

  • Strain through a colander and add to the soup.

  • Wash mudfish and add to the soup

  • Cover to boil for 5 minutes.

  • Grind leaves, pepper and kwansesaawa thoroughly and add to soup.

  • Add more water depending on the thickens you want.

  • Carefully wash salmon and okro and add to the soup.

  • Taste and add salt.

  • Lower the heat and allow to boil for 6 -10 minutes

  • Serve soup with rice balls or fufu.

