How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)

Ingredients

READ ALSO:

How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'

How to make Ghanaian pancakes

How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'

Method

Remove the snails from their shells and wash the snails with lemon juice. Cut up a whole lemon and use half of it to rub the snail, squeezing the juice whilst cleaning the snail.

Cut mushroom and koobi into desirable sizes and put into a big saucepan

Add snails and carefully wash dried herrings and add

Steam the meat and fish with onga cube, salt and blended ginger, onion and garlic. Don't forget to add small amount of water.

Wash fresh tomatoes and onion, then add to the meat. cover the saucepan.

Remove the stalks from the cocoyam leaves and wash twice.

Put leaves in a saucepan and add water pepper and Kwansesaawa and cover to boil for 5 - 8 minutes.

Remove tomatoes and onion from the soup and grind if its well cooked.

Strain through a colander and add to the soup.

Wash mudfish and add to the soup

Cover to boil for 5 minutes.

Grind leaves, pepper and kwansesaawa thoroughly and add to soup.

Add more water depending on the thickens you want.

Carefully wash salmon and okro and add to the soup.

Taste and add salt.

Lower the heat and allow to boil for 6 -10 minutes